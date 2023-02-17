Texas man wants historic quilt manufactured by formally enslaved ancestors returned

Eric Williams said there are several historical narratives on how the “Chalice Quilt” was brought to Great Britain.

TEXAS, USA — The “Chalice Quilt” has been on display at the American Museum and Gardens in Britain for 40 years, but a Dallas man is on a mission to bring it back to its home in East Texas.

“It was only until now that I started doing my slave research and ancestry and put together a film on slave ancestors that I uncovered through Harrison County research books that this particular quilt was manufactured by my family,” said Eric Williams, a filmmaker and political activist.

Williams' created a documentary called “Finding Miriam," which highlights the journey of his formerly enslaved ancestors, including his great-great grandmother Miriam Williams.

"They manufactured all of the sleeping items," he said. "The quilts, everything dealing with cotton was manufactured by my ancestors and others on the slave plantation on Mimosa Hall during the 1800s."

Williams said there are several historical narratives on how the “Chalice Quilt” was brought to Great Britain, but they all seem to point to one thing.

"We believe it was stolen," he said. "It was taken and it needs to be brought back."

Williams has been working with Councilwoman Shirley McKellar of Tyler, and community leaders across the state, who wrote letters to King Charles III demanding its release.

It's an issue they brought to Houston’s British Consulate, hoping to bring greater awareness.

"What that quilt actually also means is that our ancestors worked to give messages and information to others that were enslaved so that one day they could be freed," said McKellar. "That quilt absolutely does not mean to the British people what it means here in East Texas."

Williams said the Museum has since ceased licensing the piece and has pulled it off display but has yet to agree to its release back to his family.

"The only resistance that we're getting is from overseas, not here," he said. "We're getting a lot of support to getting this quilt back."

Williams said he’s hoping to have the quilt returned to Texas and moved to a museum in Washington, D.C.

KHOU 11 reached out to the American Museum and Gardens in Britain and did not hear back.