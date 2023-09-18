Crickets take Central Texas by 'swarm'

Crickets are attracted to moisture, so the rain we've been so happy to see is partially to blame.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crickets are taking over Central Texas!

Texans have been noticing the surge recently and wondering where they're coming from. Crickets are attracted to moisture, so the rain we've been so happy to see is partially to blame.

An exterminator said covering open spaces is one of the ways to keep crickets outside your home.

"We could eliminate conducive conditions by turning off your lighting on your porch and around your door entries," said Scott Morrow with BMI Pest Management. "That helps at night to stop them from congregating in that area and being attracted to that particular area. When you go to a gas station at night or something like that, they're going to be everywhere."

Morrow said the lights in parking lots are big attractions for the crickets.

The critters seen all over right now are most likely going to be black field crickets, which make their appearance in late summer and fall. Although the abundance of insects seems concerning, this happens every year.

Texas A&M Agrilife said this is when adult crickets become especially abundant around homes and commercial buildings.

This breed of cricket are typically outdoor insects but can become a "considerable household nuisance when abundant."

During cricket swarming season, it is advised that everyone turn off their outdoor lights in the early evening as a way to not draw the insects towards your house or business because lights are the top cause of a cricket infestation.

The crickets are harmless, so experts recommend capturing the insects and putting them back outside.