CELINA, Texas — We know one Texas firefighter who has some sweet dance moves!

While working a Halloween event, a Celina firefighter decided to get jiggy and have a dance-off with a kid attending the “Beware! Of The Square festival” in Celina, Texas.

The firefighter was captured on video hitting “The Shoot” and some other dance moves we’re too old to identify, but the real champ in this battle was the kid who stole the show with his rhythm and swag.

The Celina Fire Department said the dance-off was completely random and they are proud to see their employees interacting with the residents.

“Our tag line is Life Connected, and we think this demonstrates just that,” the department said.

We hope there’s a round 2 coming soon!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM