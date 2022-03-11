'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says

Sheriff Oscar Rivera said San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37, was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.

"She was very active in our community public relations events including parades and evening celebrations at our popcorn socials," Rivera said in a social media post. "We are torn apart by this tragedy. Our sincere condolences to the families. God Bless our angel…"

The Aransas Pass Police Department sent their condolences to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and Sinton Police Department for their loss.

"Our hearts weep for you, Betsy's family, and close friends," the department said in a social media post.

A 35-year-old woman who is believed to have been driving under the influence will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault in the crash.

Her name currently is not being released because she is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Police said once she is released, her identity will be as well.

Three cars were involved in the accident, which shut down all lanes of the bridge for hours. The bridge reopened by 2 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

