CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police captain was arrested early Saturday morning for driving while intoxicated after reportedly falling asleep in between windows at a Whatburger drive-thru.

According to police documents, it was shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to the Whataburger in the 4000 block of I-69 in Calallen. An off-duty Robstown Police Department officer had been advised by Whataburger staff that a driver had fallen asleep between drive-thru windows. The officer made contact with the driver and had him pull into a parking spot to let the drive-thru traffic move. The driver then presented the off-duty officer with his driver's license and his Corpus Christi Police Department identification card.

The driver, CCPD Captain Donnie Mersing, Jr., told officers who were called to the scene that he had been up since 5:30 a.m. the prior morning and was tired. He said he was going to get a breakfast burger and then going back home, but fell asleep in the drive-thru.

According to police documents, Mersing "had red, watery eyes and a flushed face," and also had the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his breath. When asked if he'd had anything to drink, Mersing told police that he had a six-pack of beer around noon and another beer with dinner.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Mersing and said he performed poorly. It was determined that Mersing did not have the normal use of his mental or physical faculties so he was placed under arrest for DWI.

Mersing was transported to the City Detention Center.

