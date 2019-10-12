The pilot of a cargo plane is presumed to be dead after a crash Monday, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

According to preliminary information, the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash just north of Benbow Road, which is roughly 9 miles from the Victoria Regional Airport. Even though a body has not been found, officials said the wreckage led them to believe the pilot didn't survive the crash.

Officials said the plane took off from Victoria and was heading to Houston.

According to Federal Aviation Administration officials, air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 around 8:16 p.m. The wreckage was found in a field about four miles north of Victoria.

First responders were at the scene and authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board have been summoned to investigate the crash.

