FORT BEND, Texas — All eyes are on the battle for Texas House District 28 between Republican Gary Gates and Democrat Dr. Eliz Markowitz.

"People are looking at the 28th as a test, like a Spanish Civil War before World War II," said KHOU political analyst Bob Stein.

The campaign is entering its final days. Early voting is already underway. Things are turning negative. Outside groups are pouring money into the Markowitz campaign with a blistering new negative ad days before Election Day.

Big names like former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has been campaigning alongside Markowitz in the district. Major 2020 contenders like Joe BIden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg have also thrown their names and support behind Markowitz in the state race.

"They're bringing all that, but they're not articulating a message about why their candidate should be the chosen one," Gates said.

Even Gates admits he's surprised by the national attention on the race.

"It energized Republicans," Gates said. "We all drew a line in the sand and said we're going to defend this."

Both Republicans and Democrats know how important the race is. A Democratic victory could help turn the Texas House blue and be a warning sign for Republicans in 2020.

"It's not even Texas anymore, the country is watching," said Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George.

George is working to help elect Markowitz.

"We are doing everything possible because I believe there's so much at stake," George said. "This election will set the tone."

Early indications show voter turnout is up. Both campaigns told KHOU they believe that's good news.

"Whoever wins this race will have tremendous bragging rights," Gates said. "We're working very hard to make sure it stays Republican."

"I didn't even think it was going to be this close," George said. "I honestly believe we're going to have a photo finish.That's why every vote counts."

Early voting wraps up Friday evening. Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday.

