California doctor developing plan to provide abortion services on boat in Gulf of Mexico

Federal waters begin 9.1 miles from the Texas coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A California doctor has come up with an idea to provide abortion services to women in Texas and other Gulf Coast states where it's no longer available or heavily restricted.

Her plan is to sail a boat into the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and provide the services on the boat.

Dr. Meg Autry, an OB-GYN at the University of California - San Francisco, said it’ll cost about $20 million to accomplish her vision.

However, she said there would be many challenges.

“People have a right to be pregnant and also not to have a pregnancy," Autry said.

She spoke with a KHOU 11 CBS affiliate in San Francisco via FaceTime over the weekend.

“People that care deeply about access to reproductive rights know we have to be innovative and creative in order for patients to be able to continue to have access," Autry said. "We know internationally, that when access is limited or abortion is illegal, patients die.”

She said the idea of having a vessel that provides abortion services is one that’s floated in her mind for a long time.

The recent Supreme Court ruling is what motivated her to do something now.

Federal waters begin 9.1 miles from the Texas coast. In 2017, we showed you the new casino boat trips departing Galveston Island, which allowed guests to gamble once the vessel hit the federal water line. The same principle could apply to Autry’s plan.

“There’s operational logistics. There’s the whole idea of maritime law ... and then there’s, obviously, security ... there’s liability," Autry said. "I mean the challenges are countless.”

KHOU 11 contacted more than half a dozen Gulf Coast maritime lawyers and law firms, and two law schools, seeking a legal opinion of Autry’s plan.

Some of the attorneys said the law is extremely complicated while others said it wasn’t something they were interested in commenting on publicly.