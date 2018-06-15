PROSPER, Texas -- Craig Martin of Terra Verde Group had to keep his latest project a secret for the longest time. He says it's because of the competitive nature of master planning.



Martin and his group are bringing a 5-acre lagoon with turquoise-colored water and three white sandy beaches to Windsong Ranch in Prosper.

"I've been working on this for close to two years," said Martin.

Martin said the inspiration came from Cabo, which he admits he visited four times to do some "due diligence."

"It was so unbelievably cool I thought 'we have to have one of these,'" said Martin.

The project, the Crystal Lagoon, is only for residents of Windsong Ranch and the occasional, limited number of friends.



"We were in shock that they were even thinking about building a crystal lagoon in the development we live in," said Chrissy Ball who is a California transplant who adores the beaches.



The price for the project comes out of monthly HOA dues which are more than a $100 a month.

"There's no way you can do this in a small development," said Martin.



Even some large developments cannot boast an amenity like this. There is a similar lagoon-type feature in Houston also being built but Martin says it is smaller. The hope is to finish the lagoon by Memorial Day of next year.

