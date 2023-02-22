WATCH: Bystander chases, pins down man who tried to run away after killing Euless officer in drunk driving crash

Dylan Molina, who was seen trying to run away from the scene, was sentenced to 15 years for the death of Euless detective Alex Cervantes.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Newly released video from the Lake Worth Police Department shows the man who killed a North Texas officer in a drunk driving crash trying to run away from the scene on that November 2021 day.

Within seconds, a bystander could be seen chasing after Dylan Molina before pinning him down on the ground. Other bystanders were also seen trying to help the victims of the crash, which included Euless police detective Alex Cervantes, his wife and two children.

Cervantes died, and his wife and children suffered critical injuries.

More than a year later, on Jan. 30, 2023, Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and three charges of intoxication assault. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

It was later revealed that on that Nov. 27, 2021, day, the 27-year-old Molina consumed eight double vodka cocktails within three hours at a Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Lake Worth. His BAC was twice the legal limit, according to police.

Police said Molina ran a red light and hit off-duty detective Cervantes, who was driving with his family.

Molina wasn't the only person charged in this incident.

The 26-year-old bartender, Cala Richardson, who served Molina before the deadly crash also faced charges, police said,

According to police, Richardson was charged with one count of sale to certain persons, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly overserving Molina. The sale of alcohol to a drunk person is forbidden by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The misdemeanor can carry up to a one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Earlier this week, Lake Worth police released surveillance video from inside the Fuzzy's Taco Shop prior to the crash. In the video, Molina could be seen stumbling around the bar, even going behind the counter at one point.

Richardson was seen trying to keep Molina on his feet and also motioning him to get back to his seat.

Lake Worth's police chief told WFAA that Richardson ignored the warning signs that could have kept Molina from operating a vehicle.