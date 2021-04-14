Burleson is located south of Fort Worth, Texas.

BURLESON, Texas — A Burleson police officer was shot early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, officials said.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth but his condition is unknown at this time, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. when the officer made the traffic stop on the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.

The officer was shot multiple times, police said.

Police don't yet have any suspects in custody, officials said, but they are canvassing the area. Anyone who has any information on the case and sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.