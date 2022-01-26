British officials say 2 additonal men arrested in connection to Colleyville synagogue siege

Last week, two other men were arrested and were released by the Greater Manchester Police.

MANCHESTER, UK — Two additional men were arrested Wednesday morning in Manchester in connection to the hostage situation at a Colleyville synagogue, according to British officials. They remain in custody for questioning.

Further details about the two men's connections have not been released. The suspect who died on Jan. 15 at the synagogue, Malik Faisal Akram, was a British citizen. Four other people have been detained and released by British officials as the investigation continues.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and other agencies have continued their investigation into the hours-long siege that took place on Jan. 15 where four hostages escaped safely and the hostage-taker died at the scene.

"So we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it," Greater Manchester police said in a news release.

Last week, two other men were arrested and were released by the Greater Manchester Police. On Jan. 16, two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester were questioned and released without charge.

The FBI's field office in Dallas identified the suspect in the incident as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen. He was originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, the police department said. Further information on Akram was not released by the FBI.

The hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel, which lasted nearly 12 hours, ended shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday with all three of the remaining hostages making it out safe. A fourth hostage had been released hours before authorities said a rescue team "breached the synagogue."

Officials said Akram died at the scene, but it is still unclear how he died, as further information was not immediately released.