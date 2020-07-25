The back end of Bob Hall Pier collapses as Hurricane Hanna approaches South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County ESD #2, Hurricane Hanna has taken the end of Bob Hall Pier.
Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD2 confirmed the pier has lost its tip.
You can see the view of Bob Hall Pier here.
Parts of Bob Hall Pier collapse during Hurricane Hanna
