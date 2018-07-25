ABRAM, Texas – Border Patrol agents in South Texas seized nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday, according to border officials at the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

The U.S. Border Patrol estimates the marijuana has a street value of more than $1 million.

Agents say they saw multiple subjects loading bundles of marijuana into a pickup truck near the Rio Grande. Shortly after, agents reported the truck was departing the area at a high rate of speed.

Responding agents tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver wouldn’t pull over. The driver then abruptly returned toward the river area and abandoned the vehicle. Agents saw the driver swim to Mexico.

Agents seized a total of 1,272 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated value of $1,017,600.00.

