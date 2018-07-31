BROWNSVILLE, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly uncovered a marijuana smuggling attempt at a golf course.

On Friday, Border Patrol units patrolling the Rio Grande witnessed several subjects swimming from the U.S. riverbank to the Mexican riverbank.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents searched the area and discovered "several abandoned golf bags filled with bundles of marijuana."

Border Patrol said the public is encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling (800)-863-9382.

