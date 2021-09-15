Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned on the Rio Grande riverbank

A note left with the children revealed the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, both nationals of Honduras, were siblings.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas say they recently found two small children abandoned on the Rio Grande riverbank.

The discovery was made Tuesday near Eagle Pass, Texas, about a hundred miles north of Laredo.

According to a tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the children were found at about noon by agents who were in a boat. They said they spotted the children after noticing an unusual color on the riverbank.

"Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both children," says the agency. "A note under the infant safety carrier revealed the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, both nationals of Honduras, were siblings."

Authorities searched the area but did not find any adults or anyone else nearby.