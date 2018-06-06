On Monday, Border Patrol Agents stopped a suspicious vehicle after noticing erratic driving and what appeared to be the intent to smuggle people into the country. The vehicle stopped shortly after agents turned on their lights and sirens.

As agents approached the stopped vehicle, they noticed a total of 13 people inside the SUV. After speaking with the driver, the agents were able to determine that there were three smugglers and 10 undocumented immigrants. All 13 passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle was a male U.S. citizen.

The case is being handled by Homeland Security Investigations.

© 2018 KENS