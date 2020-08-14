Body of Navasota police officer who died in crash during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought home to Texas

A motorcycle procession escorted Officer William Cooper’s body home to Navasota on Friday.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The body of a Navasota police officer killed during a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota was brought home to Texas Friday.

Several law enforcement officers lined up to salute the fallen officer as his flag-draped casket was loaded into a hearse.

Investigators in Sturgis said Cooper lost control on a curve and crossed the center line. He side-swiped one motorcycle and crashed into another. Cooper was taken to an area hospital, where he died. One of the riders he crashed into died at the scene. The other was injured but is expected to survive.

A motorcycle procession escorted Cooper’s body home to Navasota Friday.

“The Navasota Police Department is truly saddened with the loss of Officer Cooper,” Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said. “He was a young, up and coming officer that was passionate about law enforcement. There is a void that will we have to fill. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and my staff.”

Cooper was sworn into Navasota PD in December 2019.

He previously spent two years at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and graduated from TEEX Basic Peace Officer Course.