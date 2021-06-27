Body part found five days after fatal Beaumont car crash leaves victim's family frustrated

The family went back to the scene to get closure and left with a gruesome discovery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nearly a week after a car crash that left three people dead, a family returned to the scene of the fatality to mourn and left with a gruesome discovery.

A family is deeply distributed and left feeling angered after visiting the crash scene Sunday evening.

The family of Braxton Socia and Mandy Socia returned to the scene.

Upon arrival Joel Wiggins, Mandy Socia’s father, said he found what looked to be a hip bone from one of the victims.

"I was looking at the site for an article or tidbit that belonged to my daughter," he said. "We ran across a body part that was left behind."

Sunday was the first day Wiggins visited the scene that took the life of his daughter and his son-in-law.

"My hearts been ripped out twice in the last two weeks," he said. "They have had these bodies for the last four or five days, and they have not noticed a body part missing. It's heart wrenching."

“To me, it is gross negligence on the city's part and Proctor Transport for not doing a thorough cleanup of this site, so that a family would not have to come five days later and find something so disgusting,” he said.

12new reached out to Beaumont police, and officials confirmed that remains were found, but due to the nature of this investigations, they did not release specific information.

Beaumont police offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims family and said that the horrific scene stretched to a far distance which is how the body part might have been missed.

Wiggins told 12News that he never imagined losing a child, let alone potentially finding a body part from one of his loved ones.

Even in his grief, Wiggins is trying to remain strong and support the third victim, Melissa Hargrove as they too wait for answers.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the Hargrove.

"That was not my family," he said. "But I told them that if there is any way I can l help them get closure, I am here for them."

One vehicle was involved in a crash around 6:50 p.m. at the East Cardinal Drive and South Martin Luther King Jr., Parkway exit ramp in Beaumont, Tuesday, June 22.

According to preliminary investigations, police said they believe the vehicle went off an exit ramp and struck a light pole, Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

Police have identified the three killed in the wreck as Braxton Socia, 48, Mandy Socia, 45, both of Groves and Melissa Hargrove, 47 of Beaumont, according to a June 23 news release from the Beaumont Police department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.