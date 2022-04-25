Body of Spc. Bishop E. Evans found, officials confirm

The Texas Military Department identified Spc. Bishop E. Evans as the missing National Guardsman on Sunday.

National Guardsman Bishop E. Evans was identified by the Texas Military Department as the missing soldier on Sunday.

Evans went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande Friday morning.

Evans was assigned to Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star when he removed his body armor and entered the river to rescue the migrants. His body did not resurface.

Texas military officials alerted Evans' family that he was missing. His family has since been notified that the body was found.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement after Evans' body was found:

""We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," said Governor Abbott. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country.

I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

Officials did not say when Evans' body was found, but crews continued searching Sunday morning with three extra airboats given by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A search of Evans' body was halted Saturday due to increasingly difficult conditions in the river.

Spc. Evans was a 22-year-old from Arlington, Texas, where he attended Mansfield High School. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May of 2019 and was assigned to the 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.

Evans was also a member of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait during the fall of 2020.

The TMD says Evans' dedication, talents and tactical prowess led him to also be regularly assigned to support Special Operations Forces in Iraq.