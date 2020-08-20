A cadaver dog alerted police to the body that was buried in concrete surrounded by cinder blocks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been charged with tampering with physical evidence, a second-degree felony, after a body was found buried in concrete in the backyard of a South Austin home.

Police said the 911 call came in around 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a buried body at a residence on the 5800 block of Mojave Drive.

Affidavits said a witness told police a man had been killed in the home and buried in concrete and cinder blocks. According to the witness, the victim had recently been released from jail.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the residents and were given consent to search the house. Officials said they discovered an area in the backyard that appeared to be where a body could have been buried.

According to court documents, police discovered a concrete mass surrounded by cinder blocks, bags of Quikcrete, a shovel and gardening hoes. A cadaver dog alerted investigators to a body.

After obtaining a search warrant, homicide detectives, crime scene specialists, the APD Bomb Squad and the Austin Fire Department began digging on Wednesday. A body was eventually uncovered and transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the affidavits, the suspects charged were identified as Kristie Michelle Cardenas, 36, and Walker Ray Kaatz, 22. At this time, it appears the incident is isolated to those involved and there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the body will be released once police notify next of kin. The cause of death is pending.

Online records indicate Kaatz was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked in the Travis County Jail Wednesday under a $100,000 bond. There were no records for Cardenas as of Thursday afternoon, but police say both have been arrested. Police said both arrested were residents of the home.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be made anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

