Beer scattered across highway after accident involving a tractor-trailer in Aransas Pass

One person had to be rescued by APFD firefighters after being pinned in the wreckage.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Cases of beer were scattered across Highway 35 Bypass Thursday morning after an accident involving a car, tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Officials with the Aransas Pass Fire Department said it appeared that a car pulled onto Highway 35 Bypass in front of of tractor-trailer, causing the driver of the trailer to overturn on the highway near Moore Road. A truck towing a boat then hit the tractor-trailer, officials said, and the driver of that pickup truck was pinned inside of the cab for a short time. 

The driver was rescued by AFPD and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Numerous cases of beer were scattered across the highway for several hours.

The road was cleaned up and reopened Thursday afternoon.

Credit: Aransas Pass Fire Department

