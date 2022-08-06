"A preliminary investigation revealed the boy had gotten ahold of a gun, and it appears there's a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Officer Carol Riley said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy at a house in the city's North End.

Officer Carol Riley tells 12News officers responded at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of East Lucas Drive. That's near Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

"When officers arrived, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 4-year-old little boy had gotten ahold of a gun, and it appears there's a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Officer Riley explained.

During the preliminary investigation, Riley said family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself. She said the boy died at the home.

Details surrounding the child's death are unclear, but Riley said the shooting happened in the boy's house while there were "several adults and children in the house."

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News he has ordered an autopsy.

"CPS will be involved because a child was involved, and we will just continue with the investigation," Riley said.

"The detectives will determine, along with CPS, whether or not charges will be filed," Riley said.

Police said the shooting underscores the need for parents to take precautions with firearms.

"Please secure weapons. If you have weapons in your home, please put them away. Kids are curious. They're going to go in places you don't realize, and for $19 you can find those lock boxes and secure them," Riley offered.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

