Balcones Heights shooting suspect extradited to Bexar County, in BCSO custody

Authorities believed 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor was caught in the north-Mexico state of Tamaulipas Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects who local authorities say was involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights Police sergeant on Wednesday is believed to have been caught in the north-Mexico state of Tamaulipas, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said Thursday evening that, while their information is yet to be verified, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believes 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor had gotten across the southern border before BCSO had even identified him by name.

“We understand it was a series of family members that helped him in his escape,” Salazar said, adding that his capture was a coordinated effort between Mexican police, U.S. marshals and Laredo-area authorities.

Montemayor allegedly drove the vehicle from which 27-year-old Wilfredo Montemayor shot Joey Sepulveda at “point-blank” range on Wednesday. Authorities said Sijifredo was injured when another police officer returned fire, before the suspects drove off.

Salazar said it’s authorities’ belief that Wilifredo Montemayor is still in the San Antonio area, and that he’s “armed and dangerous.”

Salazar added it’s too early to tell when Sijifredo Montemayor may be brought back to Texas.