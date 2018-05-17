EAGLE PASS, Texas - A baby girl died on Wednesday after her dad forgot she was still in his backseat when he went in to work.

According to police, the man is a teacher and left his 7-month-old in his car in the school's parking lot.

The baby's death is believed to be a tragic accident, said Eagle Pass Police Officer Humberto Garza.

He said the father apparently forgot to leave the child at daycare before heading into work.

A statement from Eagle Pass Police says emergency personnel were summoned to a school parking lot around 4:45 p.m.

The girl, whose name wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Forecasters say temperatures reached 100 degrees Wednesday in Eagle Pass, 130 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The Eagle Pass Independent School District didn't immediately return a message Thursday.

