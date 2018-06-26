AUSTIN -- An Austin resident is $1 million wealthier after playing the 50X The Cash Cash scratch-off game from the Texas Lottery.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at the Spring Food Mart at 13125 Pond Springs Road, which is now eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

This prize was the first of three top prizes with $1 million to be claimed for this specific game. According to the Texas Lottery, 50X The Cash offers more than $58.1 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize are one in 3.58, including break-even prizes.

The lucky prize-winner's identity has not been revealed.

The Texas Lottery has generated $27 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $56 billion in prizes to players since its first ticket was sold in 1992. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has also contributed $22 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. Additionally, certain lottery revenues also benefit the Fund for Veterans' Assistance.

