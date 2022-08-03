Austin yogurt shop murders motivate new federal law to crack cold cases

On December 6, 1991, four teenage girls in Austin had been tied up and shot in the head before the building was set on fire.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that could help solve cold case murders across the country.

The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, sponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R/TX), was motivated by the murders of four teenage girls found dead inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas 30 years ago.

On December 6, 1991, Eliza Thomas, Jennifer and Sarah Harbison and Amy Ayers had been tied up and shot in the head. Then, the yogurt shop was set on fire. A task force worked to find the killers.

John Jones, now retired, was the lead investigator in the case for the Austin Police Department.

“I just hope one of these days we can put this thing to bed,” Jones said during an interview with 48 Hours. “For the families’ sake.”

Over the years there have been arrests and even convictions, but they were overturned.

But now, with the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, there is new hope that this case, and others, will be solved.

“This legislation will help ensure federal law enforcement reviews sometimes decades-old cold case files and applies the latest technologies and investigative standards,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This process will help bring grieving families resolution in the midst of tragic circumstances, and I am proud of the bipartisan support for this bill which is now law.”

The logistics aren’t clear in the bill, however, it states that people can request a cold case murder be reviewed by federal agencies. If the case qualifies, new eyes will investigate using the latest technologies to try to crack them.

“Literally, there are zero downsides,” said Andy Kahn, victim advocate with Crime Stoppers Houston. “This is going to give [victim’s families] a glimmer of hope, some good news, that some fresh eyes are going to take a look at their cases.”

There are thousands of cold case murders alone in the Harris County/Houston area, according to Kahan.