AUSTIN, Texas — Jennifer Hidrogo is a single mom of five kids.

She met Glendon Booth in December 2016 when they both moved into the same apartment complex.

Booth was a single dad with three kids. Hidrogo said the two families were the only ones in the apartment complex at the time, so it was easy for them all to become friends.

A year later, Booth was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I was helping him as much as possible," Hidrogo said.

She said his kids would stay with her family while Booth was getting treatments.

"I remember telling him...'If anything happens, I want you to know, I know it’s a big responsibility, but I’ll take care of them,'" Hidrogo said. "And it’s like he had so much peace after that."

Booth died in July 2018.

"I think he was just okay to go then because he knew that they would be taken care of," Hidrogo said. "And that to me, that meant a lot to me because he trusted me so much, and I didn’t want to let him down either."

On Aug. 16, 2019, Hidrogo adopted Booth's children: Dalton, Emma, and Lily Rose.

Hidrogo still has two of her own kids living at her house. The family, now a family of six, said while they may not be the stereotypical family, their definition is based on love.

"I go to church, and I have church family. My best friends, we weren’t born from the same parents, but we’re family," Hidrogo said. "I love all of them, so it’s just love to me."

WATCH: Love thy neighbor: Two Austin families become one

