AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Wednesday officially entered Stage 5 in its risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, marking the final and most strict stage of recommendations.
This comes after the area surpassed the hospitalizations threshold on Dec. 21, with a rolling seven-day average of 50.1. County health officials previously said they would consider moving to the next stage once that metric rose above 50.
While hospitalizations were a big driving factor, other metrics that play a role in moving stages include how many people are in the ICU, how many ventilators are being used, the positivity rate and the seven-day moving average of new cases.
On Dec. 22, Interim Medical Director and Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Austin Public Health would be monitoring trends for a few days before making the call to move from Stage 4 to Stage 5.
In Stage 5, everyone is advised to avoid all gatherings with anyone outside of your household and avoid in-person dining and shopping. Businesses, including restaurants, are also recommended to only operate through contactless options such as curbside and delivery.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 22
As of Dec. 22, COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of death in Travis County, trailing only cancer and heart disease.
Here's a look at more data reported as of Dec. 22:
- 525 – total deaths reported in the area since the start of the pandemic
- 672 – new cases reported on Dec. 22
- 70 – new hospital admissions on Dec. 22
- 462 – 7-day moving average of new cases
- 54 – 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions
- 326 – 7-day moving average of current hospitalizations
- 90 – 7-day moving average of those currently in ICU
- 50 – 7-day moving average of those currently on a ventilator
Escott said in the Dec. 23 Austin Public Health press conference that there was a 97% increase in new cases since Dec. 1. There has also been an 80% increase in hospital admissions and a 50% increase in the use of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients since Dec. 1, as well, according to Escott. The positivity rate for Travis County the past two weeks has been 9.9% and 9.1%, Escott said.
The Austin-area coronavirus dashboards from the City of Austin can be viewed here.