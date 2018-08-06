Residents from the Travis Country neighborhood Thursday afternoon decided to show their support for the Austin police officers who helped them during the Austin serial bombing situation.

After the Travis Country neighborhood was hit by one of the five explosions that went off during the Austin bombings, several people from the Travis Country neighborhood got together to talk about how they could show their appreciation to the Austin Police officers.

Jed Dunn was one of the members who wanted to figure something out.

"After what happened March 18 in the Travis Country neighborhood, we felt like we needed to do something for our community -- particularly for those officers who supported us through that tough time and that interesting Sunday night," Dunn said.

They decided to collect money from the people in the neighborhood to raise for a nonprofit that supports the Austin Police Department.

"When an event like that happens in your neighborhood, you're shocked," Dunn said, "It's obviously something that we weren't expecting, so it was just nice to see the compassion of the Austin Police officers, as well as the support and the leadership by the officers and Chief Manley."

These neighbors were able to collect $3,528.97 that they presented to the department at their monthly membership meeting Thursday afternoon. The money went towards the non-profit organization Austin Cops for Charities, which helps Austin officers and their families in emergency needs. Several members of the neighborhood also came to the meeting to serve the 150 officers who were at the meeting their lunch and present this check.

"We want them to know we support them, and we appreciate all that they do -- not only on the event that happened on March 18 -- but really all that they do for our neighborhood and our city every day," Dunn said.

Dunn said there is no clear idea if this will continue annually or in the future, but it is something these neighbors discussed and plan to talk about down the road.

