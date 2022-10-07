Praneeth Mudiganti created this game after he realized the Wordle app was too difficult for his 9-year-old. Now, thousands use Wordle Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Like many fathers, Praneeth Mudiganti's weakness is his daughter.

"I love her more than anything," he said.

So it's only natural that what Ria wants, she gets.

This year, Wordle, a web-based word game, became viral. It's an app that challenges people to find a five-letter word in six guesses, with a new puzzle being published every day.

However, the words can sometimes be a little hard to guess. And for kids like Mudiganti's daughter, it was frustrating at times.

After a quick Google search, he discovered there was no app similar to Wordle that catered to kids. He decided to get to work.

"Maybe I should just build," he said. "It doesn't, you know, it doesn't look like it's going to take too long."

Two days later, he launched Wordle Junior. It's been up and running since February. A couple of months went by and his creation attracted 85,000 unique users in over 150 countries.

"I just never expected this," he said.

His daughter's teacher loved the game so much that she embedded it into her curriculum.

"They played that game for a few days," he said.

In light of this, his daughter was the new "class celebrity."

Mudiganti is an average dad with a normal job. He created this game to prove to his daughter that anything she sets her mind to, she can do. And, in addition to that, it's easy to create a game.

"My main intention of building this for my daughter more than anything is to encourage her to do something like this," he said.

He wants her to understand this isn't rocket science.

"You can start building, like, amazing things," he said.

