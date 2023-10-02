Austin City Council votes to fire City Manager Spencer Cronk

Cronk has faced criticism from councilmembers for the City's response to a winter storm earlier this month.

The Austin City Council on Wednesday voted to fire City Manager Spencer Cronk following his response to the winter storm earlier this month. The council voted 10-1, with only Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1) voting against Cronk's firing.

Cronk's termination is effective Thursday, Feb. 16. He will receive a one-year severance of $463,001.50, under a City ordinance in which he was hired in 2018. Former city manager Jesús Garza will serve as interim city manager.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and three councilmembers had placed on Wednesday's agenda paying Cronk a severance of a one-year salary. The council was set to discuss a "transition plan for an interim city manager."

Last week, the council met in a closed-door executive session to discuss an item evaluating Cronk's position and employment. Watson, along with Councilmembers Alison Alter (District 10), José “Chito” Vela (District 4) and Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) sponsored the emergency item.

When he initially announced the council would be evaluating Cronk's employment, Watson said that the City's response to the winter storm was "unacceptable."

"The management of this situation and the lack of clear, timely and accurate communication has left our community in the dark. It is unacceptable. The City of Austin can do and will do better," Watson said, adding, "While the members of the City Council answer to the people of Austin, the City Manager answers to us."

The council approved a near 11% raise for Cronk in December 2022, raising his salary to $338,190.40. This was his second raise since taking the city manager position.

The KVUE Defenders found that Cronk is the second-highest paid city official behind Jackie Sargent, the general manager of Austin Energy.

According to the City's website, Austin operates under a "council-manager" system of government, under which the mayor and city council are responsible for all legislative functions of the city. They appoint a professional city manager who "operates much like a CEO in private-sector businesses and who is tasked with carrying out city council's legislative and policy objectives."

The City's website lists the following responsibilities for the city manager:

Preparing a $4.2 billion budget for council consideration and managing its passage

Managing a City staff of more than 14,000 including overseeing recruiting and hiring

Directing operations

Recommending policies and programs to city council and carrying out council policies

Spearheading key initiatives