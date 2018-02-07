AUSTIN -- Family and friends of Davon Gross gathered around the site of his death to remember the life of the 18-year-old shot and killed at a Valero gas station in North West Austin off Highway 183.

It's an emotion never imagined for the Gross family: having to bury their oldest teenage son.

"It kind of sucks because it's something you never expect," said Alaya Gross, younger sister of Davon.

Alaya is now heartbroken at the loss of her older brother, who will now have the responsibility in taking care of her younger siblings.

"He was just like a role model to me," she said.

For Davon's father Dawayne Gross, he said this parental responsibility could have prevented this tragedy from happening from happening.

"You've got to know and be aware as a parent," Dawayne said, full of emotions to the loss of his oldest son.

"You have to pay attention at all times because life happens too fast," Davon's father explained.

Through memories and prayer, the community came together for the late 18-year-old, hoping another tragedy to gun violence doesn't take another life ever again.

"I'm gonna miss the conversations we had with him because he was a man and he carried himself that way," Dawayne said. "I was really proud of who he was becoming."

Alaya said that the best way to remember someone is knowing they're in a better place.

"Just know they're still watching over you no matter how far away they are," Alaya explained to her younger siblings.

The man suspected of killing Gross, Stanley Earl Pates, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. He was booked into Williamson County Jail. His bail is set at $500,000.

If you are interested in helping out the family with funeral expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe Page below:

