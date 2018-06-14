From their offices just west of downtown, attorneys with Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) work to fight on behalf of people seeking new lives in the U.S. Thursday, they're saddened by not being able to help those found inside a trailer Tuesday night.

"We were not able to provide our services because SAPD prevented us from speaking to the immigrants,” staff attorney Katherine Russell said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, they were not the lead agency on the investigation and they were acting under orders from federal authorities who were in charge of the scene.

RAICES contracts with the City of San Antonio to provide legal and social services in incidents like this.

"We feel strongly that these immigrants were denied access to their basic legal rights and to counsel in this situation,” she explained.

According to attorney Katherine Russell, there are a number of things people need to know before they're detained by law enforcement.

"If people have a fear of being sent back to their country, they need to know they don't need to sign anything right away that might mean their immediate deportation,” said Russell.

How long an illegal immigrant stays in the country depends on a number of factors - work documents, prior deportation orders and what country they're from.

For Russell, last night is a reminder of the danger and desperation facing those fleeing their home country.

“No one would make a decision to make a journey that's that difficult to face conditions like that, being in the back of a trailer like that, if they weren't genuinely fearful for their lives,” she explained.

According to RAICES, another reason these immigrants need attorneys is their families back home can't find them once they're detained in America.

There are a number of ways you can give to help RAICES and their mission. You can text LEAF to 9199 or text BOND to 91999 to support their fundraising efforts

