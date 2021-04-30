Army staff sergeant returns home to North Texas, surprises kids after 10-month assignment

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Luis Hernandez has been deployed at Ft. Hood for the past 10 months and arrived back in North Texas Thursday. His kids had no idea.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A North Texas military dad returned home from service and surprised three of his children at their school Friday.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Luis Hernandez has been deployed at Fort Hood for the past 10 months and arrived back in North Texas on Thursday.

He has five children, one of whom was born in June when he was still away from his family.

"It was hard not being there next to her," Hernandez said, speaking about his wife.

He said that this was the first birth of one of their children he didn't get to see in person.

His three children in school are a part of Grand Prairie ISD. Arianna Hernandez is in 2nd grade, Giovanne Hernandez is in 4th grade and Viviana Mondragon is in 9th grade.

These three thought they were being interviewed today for a story related to siblings who all are in the same school district.

One of the district members brought them into a hallway at Marshall Leadership Academy, sat them down in front of a sign and started asking them questions. Hernandez then stepped out from behind the sign and surprised them. All three kids jumped up and hugged their dad.

"I was so nervous," Hernandez said about this moment. "I was getting emotional. It was so special."