ARLINGTON, Texas -- Often, when you see someone holding signs on a street corner, they're asking for a handout.

Akina Brodeak is standing in heels, in the heat, asking for work. "You're filling out all these applications and you're not getting any callbacks," she said. "I said you know what I'll try anything because at this point, I need a job."

At sunrise, the Arlington mom was holding signs near I-30 and Lamar in Arlington that say "hire me," "college grad," "please take a resume," and "amazing admin assistant." She also handed out resumes.

Even with a degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, she said, it has been tough to find work. She has a part-time waitressing job, but said it's not enough to pay the bills or get an apartment of her own. She is staying with family.

Brodeak has experience as an administrative assistant and a substitute teacher. "They're definitely not used to a college graduate holding a sign, but here I am," she laughed.

Brodeak is staying positive and keeping a sense of humor. She recently moved back to North Texas from Illinois. Her four-year-old daughter, Sasha, is her main priority. "Parents sometimes have to do things they don't really want to do," she said Brodeak. "This isn't the greatest thing for me. I am a proud woman, however, here I am. Because kids have to eat. Kids have to go to school. Kids need clothes."

Brodeak was inspired by a homeless man in California who held a similar sign last week and went viral, getting hundreds of job offers. "I'm not too proud," she said. "I'm a hard worker and sometimes, in order to be noticed, you have to go above what other people would do."

If that means holding a sign near I-30 asking for work, Brodeak said she'll be back every day until she has a job instead.

