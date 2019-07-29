ARLINGTON, Texas — Updated at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday with details from search warrant affidavit.

A 66-year-old Arlington man with a history of being violent died by suicide and his 24-year-old wife's body was found inside a freezer, police records show.

Officers responded to a call early Monday that someone might be dead inside a home in the 5200 block of Livermore Drive in south Arlington. The caller told police that his friend, Edward Leon Rogers Jr, was suicidal.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home. They found Rogers dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a bedroom.

His wife, Alyssa Marie Mejia Rogers, was found inside a freezer. The search warrant affidavit shows police believe she was put there some time between Jan. 14 and Monday.

Edward Rogers was arrested on family assault charges on Jan. 14. Police also responded to a threat call at the Arlington home Feb. 11.

Tarrant County property records show Rogers has owned the home since 2013. His ex-wife is also listed as a co-owner.

A friend of Rogers told police that the man had recently complained about his relationship with his wife, claiming she was making false claims of violence about him, the search warrant affidavit says.

Rogers also told his friend that Alyssa Rogers had taken their children to the Philippines, where she is from.

At some point Sunday night, Rogers started texting his friend to talk saying it was "very important." Rogers picked up his friend from his Fort Worth home and then drove back to Arlington, the affidavit says.

Once at the home, Rogers told the man that he had killed Alyssa Rogers. That's when Rogers showed the man his wife's body in the freezer. The husband grabbed his dead wife's butt and "smirked" at his friend, the document says.

The friend told Rogers he wanted to go home, and Rogers drove the man back to Fort Worth. Rogers claimed he and his wife argued and that he shoved her. He claimed she hit her head, according to what the friend said Rogers told him.

Then Rogers told his friend he was going to write some letters and commit suicide, the man told police, documents show.

