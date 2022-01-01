The reported explosion and fire happened in the Viridian neighborhood in northern Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Investigators are looking into a reported explosion at an Arlington home that was under construction early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Arlington Fire Department said crews responded to reports of an explosion and fire in the Viridian neighborhood in northern Arlington. The home was located on Crystal Oak Lane.

According to the department, the structure that was on fire was unoccupied and suffered "major structural damage."

The department said it appeared the apparent explosion happened due to a gas appliance "that was not fully turned off."

Security video from a nearby resident showed the moment the explosion occurred. The blast caused car alarms to go off.

Crews are continuing to assess the damage to the home and other surrounding homes to determine if the area is safe.

The department said there shouldn't be any reason for alarm for nearby residents with gas appliances.

Atmos Energy said its technicians were called to the scene to check on the company's system in the area.