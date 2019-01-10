ANDREWS, Texas — Monday September 30, the Andrews Police Department arrested Andrews Middle School Choir Director Gary Lynn Ragland, 59, for possession of Child Pornography, a 3rd degree felony.

Ragland was arrested after the Andrews Independent School District contacted police and told them a web filter used to monitor and safeguard students indicated that pornography was being searched for on a school computer.

Andrews Police investigated the incident and discovered child pornography on one of Ragland’s electronic devices.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division and the Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation.

The investigation is still being conducted and no further details will be released at this time.

The Andrews Police Department encourages the public to report suspected child pornography and any suspicious activity.

