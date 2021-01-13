James "Jamie" Faith, who worked at American Airlines, was walking his dog with his wife when he was fatally shot.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge Monday after police say he allegedly drove from Tennessee to Oak Cliff to fatally shoot his ex-girlfriend's husband in October 2020.

James "Jamie" Faith, who worked at American Airlines, was walking his dog with his wife when he was gunned down on the morning of Oct. 9.

Darrin Lopez, 48, faces a murder charge and is awaiting extradition in the Dickson County Sheriff's Department in Charlotte, Tenn.

Investigators believe that on Oct. 9, 2020, Lopez allegedly drove from Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, to kill Jamie Faith outside his home in Oak Cliff. Jamie worked as a technology director at American Airlines, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Lopez is the high school and college ex-boyfriend to James’ wife, Jennifer. It is believed she was having an affair with the man, the affidavit said.

Jamie Faith died the morning of Oct. 9 after he was ambushed alongside Jennifer. She survived, and only Jamie was shot.

That day was the day after their 15th wedding anniversary, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Investigators say that between Sept. 30, 2020, and Oct. 30, 2020, Jennifer and Lopez had approximately 14,363 calls and text messages, investigators said.

That timeframe is 9 days before and 21 days after the murder happened.

Detectives conducted cell phone analysis on Jennifer's phone. Via text messages, Jennifer said her relationship with Lopez was a “full-blown emotional affair” and that Lopez had “a five-year plan of how they would be together,” the affidavit said.

Jennifer has not been charged and did not return calls for comment Tuesday.

While walking their dog, a masked suspect approached the couple and shot Jamie. Police say that he was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We walked out the door, and we made it to the house right behind you, and I heard running behind me, and I turned around and shooting just started,” Jennifer Faith told WFAA in December, hoping the killer would turn themselves in.

“The guy kept shooting and shooting. A neighbor said they saw him attempt to shoot me and the gun was empty. I was running up this driveway, and he tackled me, started beating on me and taped my hands together.”

Jennifer told police that the suspect placed duct tape around her hands and struck her while she was on the ground. The suspect tried taking her jewelry but was unsuccessful, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

She told police that the man's eyes were black but that she could not identify him because he was wearing a hooded jacket and a blue facemask, the affidavit said.

In October, Jennifer first talked with WFAA, and she said she was devastated.

"All I know is he was my best friend and the best husband and father anyone could ask for," she said in a written statement.

At the time, police released surveillance pictures that showed a black Nissan truck with a Texas Rangers sticker on the back.

Investigators learned that Lopez had a truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. On Nov. 20, law enforcement officials conducted aerial surveillance of Lopez’s residence located in Cumberland Furnace, Tenn.

They saw the truck with the white “T” Texas Rangers emblem sticker, which matched the suspect vehicle. Surveillance video showed that Lopez's clothing and vehicle matched the descriptions provided by witnesses.