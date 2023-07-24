Erika Anderson, 15, was reportedly abducted by Jonathan Ramirez, 22.

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing East Texas teenager who is believed to be in grave danger.

According to the Red River County Sheriff's Office, officials area searching for Erika Anderson, 15. She may also identify as Erika McCarver.

Anderson stands 5'4 and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

She is believed to have been abducted by 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez. He stands 5'8 and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Officials say Ramirez is driving a 2009 green and beige Toyota Camry with the TX license plate: RWW6625. He was last seen in the Brookston area.