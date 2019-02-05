WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for T’shanti Battle and Thariyah Battle.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children early Thursday morning.

Police are also looking for Christopher Petty, who is driving a Ford Expedition with paper Texas plates.

The relationship between the suspect and the children is not yet confirmed, but police say the kids are in grave and immediate danger.

T’shanti is described as a 4-year-old black female, height 3ft, weight 35 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket and turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.

Police described Thariyah as a 3-year-old black male, height 3ft, weight 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, apple bottom vest and a peach tutu.

Christopher Petty is a black male, 37 years old, height 5’9”, weight 200 lbs, black hair, brown eyes and last scene wearing tan tank top and black shorts with tattoos all over his body and possibly pierced ears, in connection with their abduction.

The suspect is driving a white, Ford Expedition with paper Texas license plates.

The suspect was last heard from in Waco.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM