The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three children.

Taniya Chatman, black, female, 9 years old, DOB 5/31/08 with black hair.

Teanna Chatman, black, female, 7 years old, DOB 10/27/10 with black hair.

Brock Chatman, black, male, 8 years old, DOB 10/2009 with black hair.

Police are looking for Tekecha Milena Quinonce, black, female, 29 years old, DOB 9/14/88, 5’2”, 230 LBS, black hair, black eyes, in connection with their abduction.

The suspect is driving a black, 2008, Pontiac G6 with a TX license plate DCR-0363.

The suspect was last heard from at 4:00 PM on 5/21/18 in Bertram, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

