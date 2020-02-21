An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Audrinna Harding by the Angelo Police Department.

Audrinna was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Chatterton Drive in San Angelo. She weighs 35 pounds and is 2 feet tall. She has Brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Audrinna is with 31-year-old Jessica Harding. Harding weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The child relationship to the woman was not disclosed.

They are said to be in a silver 2009 Toyota Prius with the Texas license plate JHX9418.

You have any information on the child’s whereabouts, contact the San Angelo Police Department at 325-481-2718.