AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old Texas girl who could be near Houston

16-year-old Kylee Ann White is missing out of North Texas, police said early Sunday morning.

HOUSTON — The Royse City Police Department early Sunday morning issued an AMBER Alert for a teenage girl out of North Texas.

According to the girl’s mother on Facebook, 16-year-old Kylee Ann White could be in Somerville, Livingston or Dayton. The AMBER Alert is in effect statewide, however.

She was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Love Lane in Royse City, which is northeast of Dallas.

The girl is a white female who is five feet, eight inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes and pink braces.

Police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can call Royse City PD at 972-204-7002.