TEXAS, USA — Saturday evening the Brownsville Police Department issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was last seen in San Antonio, TX wearing a black button-down short sleeve sweater and black pants.
Police say Rodriguez is with 18-year-old Clayton Phillips. Phillips is said to be driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate DR6K226.
If you have any information call police right away.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.