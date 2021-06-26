The Brownsville Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez.

TEXAS, USA — Saturday evening the Brownsville Police Department issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was last seen in San Antonio, TX wearing a black button-down short sleeve sweater and black pants.

Police say Rodriguez is with 18-year-old Clayton Phillips. Phillips is said to be driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate DR6K226.

If you have any information call police right away.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Antonette Rodriguez and Clayton Phillips from San Antonio, TX, on 06/26/2021. pic.twitter.com/BRgrZpf5sE — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 27, 2021

