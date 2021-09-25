AMBER Alert issued for Central Texas girl who has reportedly been abducted

Jessi Lowrey, 7, has been missing since Friday. Police are looking for Randall Anthony Thurman in connection with her possible abduction.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing girl who was last seen Friday afternoon in Bosque County, which is about an hour away from Waco.

The missing girl is 7-year-old Jessi Marie Lowrey. She was last seen in the 100 block of Sweden Street in Walnut Springs, Texas.

Jessi is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has brown hair that has been dyed blue and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue bow, a blue T-shirt with stars and black pants with stars.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Randall Anthony Thurman in connection with her possible abduction. Thurman weighs approximately 185 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

Thurman is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with a Texas license plate number: PDJ3658. Police said there is a cross sticker on the back windshield.

Police believe Jessi may be in grave or immediate danger.