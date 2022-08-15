It happened early Monday morning on the northeast side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler delivery truck hydroplaned on I-35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ restaurant on the Northeast Side on Monday morning.

The big rig apparently lost control heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m., police say.

The truck ran into the front of Grady’s BBQ, and spilled packages all over the road.

No word on any injuries. It is not clear at this time just how much of the restaurant was damaged.

We are told that the packages that were in the truck were transferred to another trailer.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.