Amarillo police early Thursday are searching for a missing 3-month-old girl believed to be in danger.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street about the missing girl, identified as Jamila Franklin. Police said she was left in the care of Aliyah Moore, a 24-year-old female.

They were last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. When the girl's parents returned home they were both missing.

Jamila is believed to possibly be in danger.

According to a police Facebook post, Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

