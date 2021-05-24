Texas AMBER Alert: Police looking for little boy, 24-year-old man in a gray Ford Fusion

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038.

AMARILLO, Texas — The Texas AMBER Alert Network has issued an alert for a little boy missing out of Amarillo early Monday.

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Alejandro Alvarado Jr. He is a two-year-old who is about three feet fall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr., age 24. He is about five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The man is wanted “in connection with his abduction" and was last heard from in the Amarillo area, according to police.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas plate #NGM3002.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," the AMBER Alert stated.